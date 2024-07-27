DA: Carina, Habagat damage to crops now almost P400M

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported that damage to agricultural products caused by Typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) has reached nearly P400 million.

According to DA's Bulletin No. 3, the total production loss stands at P399.91 million due to heavy rains and flooding from Carina and Habagat. This figure corresponds to a total production loss of 5,599 metric tons (MT) and 23,256 hectares of agricultural areas destroyed across regions including Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

The typhoon and monsoon affected 21,785 farmers, resulting in damage to agricultural commodities such as rice (4,578 MT, P356.28 million), corn (545 MT, P19.07 million), high-value crops (477 MT, P24.15 million), and livestock (P411,950, including 2,508 heads of chicken, swine, cattle, goat, sheep, duck, and buffalo).

The DA noted that these figures are still subject to validation.

Despite the damage, DA Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa stated in a radio interview with dzBB that a shortage of rice, corn, and other high-value crops is unlikely due to a strong harvest last year and a good dry season harvest this year.

De Mesa added that the DA, through its regional field offices and in collaboration with affected local government units and disaster risk reduction and management offices, is actively engaged in conducting thorough validation and assessment of the impact of the combined effects of recent storms on the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Efforts are underway to assist affected farmers through various interventions, including the deployment of 72,174 bags of rice seeds, 39,546 bags of corn seeds, and 59,600 pouches and 1,966 kilograms of vegetable seeds.

Additionally, the DA offers the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) with loanable amounts up to P25,000 payable over three years at zero interest, and a Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

De Mesa also mentioned that funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) are available to indemnify affected farmers. The DA-DRRM Operations Center will continuously provide updates regarding the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Carina.