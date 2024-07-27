Cordillera schools ready for opening

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera announced that 99 percent of schools in the region are set to open classes on Monday, 29 July.

DepEd spokesperson Cyrille Miranda reported that approximately 168 schools sustained partial damage from Typhoon “Carina.”

The hardest-hit areas include the province of Abra, followed by Benguet with 21 affected schools. In Mountain Province, 18 schools experienced partial damage; Baguio City had 13; Tabuk City, Kalinga had 12; other areas in Kalinga had 10; Apayao had 10; and Ifugao had 3.

Miranda assured that the damage is manageable and that repairs are underway to ensure these schools will be operational by Monday.

Despite the overall readiness, some schools will adopt alternative learning methods due to specific issues. Quezon Hill Senior High School and Bokod Integrated School in Bokod, Benguet, will implement the Alternative Learning Development Method (ALDM) because of accessibility problems caused by road damage from the typhoon. Additionally, two schools in Tabuk City, Kalinga, will also use ALDM due to ongoing tribal conflicts between the Basao and Biga tribes, which have impacted local infrastructure and safety.

Miranda said that DepEd Cordillera is confident that almost all schools will open on 29 July, with contingency plans in place for those facing unique challenges.