Cordillera '99% ready' for school after Carina

BAGUIO CITY—The Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera reported that nearly 99% of schools in the region are prepared for the opening of classes on Monday, 29 July, 2024.

DepEd spokesperson Cyrille Miranda noted that around 168 schools experienced partial damage due to Typhoon "Carina." The most affected areas are Abra, followed by Benguet with 21 schools.

Other affected areas include Mountain Province with 18 damaged schools, 13 in Baguio City, 12 in Tabuk City, Kalinga, 10 in other parts of Kalinga, 10 in Apayao, and 3 in Ifugao. Miranda assured that the damage is manageable and repairs will be completed in time for the start of the school year.

Miranda added that Quezon Hill Senior High School and Bokod Integrated School in Bokod, Benguet, will implement Alternative Learning Development Method (ALDM) due to accessibility issues caused by road damage. Additionally, two schools in Tabuk City, Kalinga, will also use ALDM for some students due to ongoing local conflicts.