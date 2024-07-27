Concern grows as Venezuela blocks election observers

Concerns grew on Friday over the fairness of Venezuela's presidential elections as Caracas was accused of blocking international observers from arriving for Sunday's vote, including a delegation of ex-presidents.

Panama said authorities had prevented a flight carrying former Latin American leaders -- all critics of President Nicolas Maduro -- from leaving its airport. Colombian officials reported being denied entry at Caracas airport, as did Spanish MPs and Chilean senators.

Maduro, 61, seeks reelection amid accusations of opposition harassment. His government agreed with the opposition last year to hold free and fair elections in 2024 with international observers, leading to a temporary easing of U.S. sanctions. However, he has since reneged on some conditions, and loyalist institutions barred opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from running against him.

On Friday, Panama said former President Mireya Moscoso and other ex-leaders had their plane held up. The group, which included former Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez, deplaned to allow the flight to proceed.

Panamanian authorities said the delay affected several flights to and from Venezuela and summoned Venezuela's diplomatic representative for an explanation. Diosdado Cabello, vice president of Venezuela's ruling party, had warned the ex-presidents would be expelled if they arrived, calling them "enemies of this country."

"A bad sign for Sunday," Fox said in an interview with Mexico's Grupo Formula radio. Colombian senator Angelica Lozano was denied entry in Caracas and deported. Spain's People's Party said a 10-member delegation of its parliamentarians was detained in Caracas. Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo demanded their "immediate release."

Caracas also withdrew an invitation to observe the vote to Argentina's ex-president Alberto Fernandez and canceled an earlier invitation to European Union experts while allowing monitors from the UN and the Carter Center.

Maduro will face ex-diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, 74, who replaced Machado on the ballot. Analysts doubt Maduro will allow a fair contest, as he relies on loyal electoral machinery, military leadership, courts, and state institutions. Maduro has warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, at odds with many of his leftist counterparts, said in a message to Machado that his country supported Venezuela "in this struggle for freedom." The Foro Penal, an NGO advocating for "political prisoners" in Venezuela, reported the arrests of 135 opposition campaigners since January, with 47 still detained.

Maduro's 2018 reelection was rejected as illegitimate by most Western and Latin American countries. Despite tough US sanctions, Maduro retains support from Cuba, Russia, and China. Venezuela has seen GDP fall by 80 percent in less than a decade, driving some seven million citizens to flee.

Most Venezuelans live on just a few dollars a month, with health care and education systems in disrepair and shortages of electricity and fuel. The government blames US sanctions, but observers cite deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement.

Source: AFP