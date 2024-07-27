Chinese envoy calls for enhanced China-Phl collaboration at PLA anniversary reception

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian urged closer collaboration between China and the Philippines for regional peace and prosperity during the reception marking the 97th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday, 26 July.

"China and the Philippines are neighbors that cannot be moved away. Let us bear in mind the common aspirations of our two peoples and work together to bring China-Philippine relations back on the right track and contribute to regional peace and prosperity," Huang stressed.

The PLA, the principal military force of the People's Republic of China, has evolved into a robust and disciplined force for peace and justice over its 97-year history, the Chinese ambassador said.

The event, which was held at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, drew attendance from members of the diplomatic corps, military attaches, government officials, business community representatives, and other distinguished guests.