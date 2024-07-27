Chinese Embassy, PCCCI extend relief to Typhoon Carina victims

Following the devastating impact of Typhoon Carina, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, in collaboration with the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PCCCI), initiated a significant relief effort on Saturday, 27 July.

Together, they have donated 3,500 relief packages, valued at over P3.5 million, to support families affected by the disaster. This first batch of relief packages was dispatched to the residents of Barayon, a community in Manila severely affected by the typhoon.

Each relief package includes essential supplies such as rice, canned goods, and noodles, aimed at providing immediate relief to those in need.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, together with Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo, actively participated in the distribution activity.

"We hope these humble donations would be of help to those families in need. #Handinhand, we stand together in trying times, and pray for early resumption of normal life in the affected areas," the Chinese ambassador said.