CdO boosts MSME sector

Cagayan de Oro City — The city government, through the Oro-Trade and Investment Promotion Center (ORO-TIPC), has launched its Online Rapid Needs Assessment program for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The program is a collaborative effort between City Hall, the Makati Business Club under its Digital Democracy Program, and the USAID-Philippine Cities for Enhanced Governance and Engagement (CHANGED) Project.

ORO-TIPC chief John W. Asuncion stated that the assessment program will customize support initiatives to effectively aid the local MSME sector.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, emphasizing that the program reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening support mechanisms for the city’s MSME community, thereby enhancing their economic resilience and growth.

“The Online MSME Rapid Needs Assessment will enable targeted interventions to address the specific challenges faced by MSMEs in Cagayan de Oro, ensuring their sustainable development and promoting inclusive economic progress for all stakeholders,” said Mayor Uy.

On Tuesday, City Hall and the United States Agency for International Development also hosted a workshop at the City Tourism Hall. The workshop, named the GCash Masterclass on Digital Democracy, aimed to promote and enhance the use of digital technology among MSME owners and business administration students in the city.

The session focused on educating participants about digital technology applications in business, including websites, mobile applications, digital marketing, and e-commerce platforms.