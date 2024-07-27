CASP-AP holds SCM at Admiral

The Department of Transportation-Office for Transportation Security (DoTr-OTS) hosted the 19th Steering Committee Meeting (SCM) of the Cooperative Aviation Security Program Asia Pacific (CASP-AP) on 23-24 July at the Admiral Hotel in Manila. The event brought together nations from across the region, along with industry partners.

During the ceremony, OTS officer-in-charge Assistant Secretary Jose A. Briones Jr. formally assumed the role of chairman from Odgerel Chagnaadorj, director of the Air Navigation and Airport Policy Department at the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia and chair of the 18th SCM.

The two-day meeting provided a platform for CASP-AP members to discuss the program’s membership, resources, annual work plan, and proposed future activities, all aimed at supporting its members.

In his opening remarks, Assistant Secretary Briones Jr. emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in enhancing international civil aviation security.