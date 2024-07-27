Can Anpo gobble up Pacman?

TOKYO --- Rukiya Anpo appeared like a samurai from the Shogun era when he stood next to Manny Pacquiao, who resembled Japanese video game character Super Mario when they finally got to size each other up on Saturday.

Anpo, a former kickboxing champion, stands at six-feet flat, and his six-inch advantage over the Filipino eight-division champion should be in full display when they tangle in a three-round exhibition match on Sunday night at the Saitama Super Arena.

Also younger by almost 20 years, Anpo looked unintimidated by Pacquiao’s presence that he walked onto the stage and went up the scales while his much smaller foe stood next to him.

He was a shade below the agreed limit of 152 lbs while Pacquiao came in at 149 lbs.

“I come to win,” Anpo told the assembly at The Westin.

Anpo is actually a replacement for Chihiro Suzuki, who had to withdraw a over a month ago for unspecified reasons.

The Pacquiao-Anpo clash is part of an 11-fight card being put up by Japanese mix-martial arts promotional empire Rizin, whose big boss, Noboyuki Sakakibara is an immensely popular figure in the MMA world.

Nicknamed “Demolition Man,” Anpo first learned karate as a child before becoming enamored with kickboxing and MMA.

Though this will be his first foray into pro boxing, Anpo believes his basic boxing moves would be enough to upset the future Hall of Fame entrant, who first tried doing exhibitions in December 2022 in Korea.

Last time he saw action, Anpo won another kickboxing contest against a fellow Japanese in Saitama.

But given the stipulations in the contract, Anpo will have to bank on his limited ring skills to find a way to win.