Bong Go visits Legazpi health center and evacuation facility

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited a new Super Health Center and multipurpose evacuation center in Legazpi City, Albay, on Friday, 26 July, 2024, where he renewed his dedication to improving healthcare access and disaster readiness in the Bicol region.

At the center, under construction in Barangay Homapon, Go met with local leaders and residents, assessing the facility and distributing aid, including food packs, to community health workers.

"Ang ating layunin ay malinaw – siguraduhin na ang bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar, ay may access sa dekalidad na serbisyong medikal," Go said.

Go, advocating for more health facilities nationwide, aims to enhance healthcare through Super Health Centers that offer primary care, consultations, and early disease detection at the community level. His efforts, in collaboration with legislators, the Department of Health under Secretary, and local governments, have secured funding for over 700 centers, including seven in Albay.

“Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayong Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. ‘Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno,” he added.

Go also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his pledge to increase the number of Super Health Centers in his recent State of the Nation Address, particularly in underserved areas.

Following his inspection, Go visited the two-story multipurpose evacuation center, supported by PAGCOR and completed on 14 January, 2022, which provides shelter during disasters. Reflecting on the center's significance, Go remarked, "Ang ating pagtutulungan at malasakit sa isa't isa ang magliligtas ng buhay sa panahon ng sakuna. Itong proyektong ito ay patunay ng ating dedikasyon sa kaligtasan ng bawat mamamayan."

An adopted son of Legazpi City, Go has supported various projects throughout Albay, including multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitations, and flood control systems. He also assisted indigents and displaced workers and attended the closing ceremonies of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, which he supported as Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, together with the Philippine Sports Commission.