Bong Go Calls for Unwavering Implementation of POGO Ban

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has emphasized the importance of enforcing a comprehensive ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) without exceptions. Go’s statement comes in response to PAGCOR Chairperson Alejandro Tengco’s recent appeal to exclude 12 of the 43 POGO companies from the ban, citing their role as customer service agents for gaming firms. “Dapat totally talaga. Kapag sinabing ‘totally,’ totally. Huwag naman yung selective na mayroong maiiwan,” Go asserted during his visit to Legazpi City, Albay on Friday, July 26.

Earlier, Go supported President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s declaration during his 3rd State of the Nation Address that all POGOs in the country are banned “effective immediately.” Highlighting the threats POGOs pose to peace and order, Go underscored his commitment to prioritizing national security and public safety.

“Naghahasik sila (POGOs) ng lagim dito. Compromised na po ang peace and order. Kaya suportado ko po ang desisyon ng adminstration to totally ban all POGO operations,“ Go said in an interview.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go reiterated his stance on the necessity of maintaining strict policies to safeguard the well-being of Filipino citizens. He acknowledged the economic impact of POGOs but stressed that the risks and negative consequences outweigh potential benefits. “Tama lang na huwag na nating hintaying lumala pa ang sitwasyon. Huwag na nating hintaying sarili nating mga mamamayan ang mabiktima ng kriminalidad,” Go added.

“Importante talaga para sa akin ang peace and order. Ayaw ko po na ang Pilipino ang mahihirapan. Importante sa akin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya nga noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte, priority n’ya ang peace and order,” Go reiterated.

Huwag na nating hintaying malagay sa panganib ang seguridad ng ating bansa. Katulad ng sinabi ko noon, mahalaga ang peace and order. Kaya suportado ko na maitigil na ang POGO para mapigilan ang mga krimeng nauugnay dito,” Go said after the President’s latest SONA.

“Ayaw nating madamay pa ang mga ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino na nais mabuhay nang tahimik at mapayapa. At para sa akin, mas mahalaga ang buhay ng bawat tao, ng bawat Pilipino,” he also added.

Senator Go was the Guest of Honor at the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) closing ceremonies and also participated in relief operations and project inspections, including the new Super Health Center and evacuation facility in the city.