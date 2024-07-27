BOC-Mactan exceeds collections target by 106%

The Bureau of Customs Subport of Mactan (BOC-Mactan) reported that they have exceeded their 2024 semi-annual revenue collection target by 106.24 percent, boosted by significant contributions from their top 10 importers.

BOC-Mactan Port Collector Gerardo Campo told the Daily Tribune that the Subport collected P671,823,319.07 from top importers during this period. Total revenue collection from January to June of this year amounted to P1,270,075,925.27, surpassing their target by P654,245,925.27.

"The success of the Subport has been largely attributed to the importers' unwavering support, among other [factors]" Campo stated.

Leading the list of top importers is A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corporation with P344,531,583.48. Following in second place is San Miguel Food Inc. with P134,344,996.65. Alta Global Services Inc. secured the third spot with P90,798,378.33, while Universal Feed Mill Corporation ranked fourth with P73,433,250.23. Neovia Philippines Inc. rounded out the top five with P64,066,922.25.

The sixth to tenth places were occupied by Louis Vuitton (Philippines) Inc. (P53,313,032.46), Marcela Farms Incorporated (P40,845,332.14), Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company (Unahco Inc.) (P33,252,994.82), General Milling Corporation (P26,555,394.77), and Luxury Goods Philippines Inc. (P15,277,360.19).

"With the guidance of Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales and Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, the Subport of Mactan is dedicated to maintaining closer ties and cooperative relationships between the Bureau and its partner agencies and stakeholders to inspire stakeholders, particularly the importers, to meet or exceed the target," Campo emphasized.

Campo also attributed the success to the rigorous implementation of good governance reforms within the Bureau, the unwavering commitment to service by the Port's personnel, and the robust support from stakeholders and partner government agencies.

Campo stressed that BOC-Mactan remains steadfast in adhering to the Bureau's mandates, leveraging ICT tools for efficient cargo clearance, and fostering strong partnerships to promote customs compliance.