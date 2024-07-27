BoC-Mactan cites Top 10 importers

The Bureau of Customs Subport of Mactan has honored its semi-annual Top 10 importers, recognizing their substantial contributions to revenue collections.

BoC-Mactan Port Collector Gerardo Campo revealed to DAILY TRIBUNE that the subport collected P671,823,319.07 in the first half of 2024.

“The success of the subport is largely due to the unwavering support of these importers, among other factors,” Campo said. “We value their contributions and aim to continue strengthening our collaboration.”

Topping the list of top importers is A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corporation, with P344,531,583.48.

San Miguel Food Inc. follows in second place with P134,344,996.65. Alta Global Services Inc. holds third place with P90,798,378.33, while Universal Feed Mill Corporation is fourth with P73,433,250.23. Neovia Philippines Inc. ranks fifth with P64,066,922.25.

The sixth through 10th positions are as follows:

• Louis Vuitton (Philippines) Inc.: P53,313,032.46

• Marcela Farms Incorporated: P40,845,332.14

• Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company (Unahco Inc.): P33,252,994.82

• General Milling Corporation: P26,555,394.77

• Luxury Goods Philippines Inc.: P15,277,360.19.

Campo acknowledged the efforts of Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales and Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio in guiding the subport. “With their support, the Subport of Mactan is committed to maintaining closer ties and cooperative relationships with our partner agencies and stakeholders,” he noted. “Our goal is to inspire stakeholders, particularly importers, to meet or exceed targets.”

The Subport of Mactan achieved a revenue collection of P1,270,075,925.27 from January to June, surpassing the semi-annual target of P615,830,000 by P654,245,925.27, or 106.24 percent.

Campo attributed this success to the rigorous implementation of good governance reforms within the bureau, the dedication of the Port’s staff, and robust support from stakeholders and government agencies. The port continues to adhere to the bureau’s mandates, utilize ICT tools for efficient cargo clearance, and foster strong partnerships to promote customs compliance.