Bibbidi bobbidi boom: Whisked away in the magic of Disney Wish

Day one of my Disney Cruise adventure really began the night before. A long flight that stretched to another hour or so hovering in the air above stormy Orlando had me getting my first taste of Disney-esque hospitality late Sunday evening.

“Get your phone ready, miss, we are almost at the welcome arch,” my chauffeur (“Escobar is my name”) kindly told me. He had been at the airport an hour before my scheduled arrival, and waited once more as the baggage took more minutes than normal to get to the claim area. He must have sensed how bedraggled I felt, lacking sleep.

Photographs by dinah ventura for the daily tribuneThe road to the Grand Floridian hotel was long and the night was damp, fresh from a deluge earlier that had led to the airport’s closure. I could use a bowl of hot soup, I thought.

Then, there it was — the arch that declared: “Walt Disney World. The most magical place on earth.”

It felt like a hug, a familiar face.