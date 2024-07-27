Aurora reveals MPL Season 14 roster

MPL PH newcomer Aurora has finally revealed its highly talked about roster for the upcoming Mobile Legends Professional League PH Season 14.

Composed of former Blacklist International players Edward, Yue, and Edward, Aurora brandishes a mix of young and veteran players that includes jungler Demonkite, Domeng, and Benthings.

Former Blacklist International strategists Master the Basics and Dex Star will resume their roles as coaches for the team.

The power duo of OhMyV33nus and Wise, meanwhile, are Aurora brand ambassadors and are not part of the roster. However, they may come in to play in the Playoffs because of the league's new Open Transfer System.

MPL Season 14 is targeted to launch next month.