6 local terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur — Army

The Philippine Army on Saturday said it has recently facilitated the surrendering of at least six members of a local terrorist group operating in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division (6ID)’s spokesperson, said the former rebels surrendered themselves, along with their firearms, at the military 92nd Infantry Battalion (92IB) headquarters in Barangay Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town last 25 July.

According to MGen. Antonio Nafarrete, acting 6ID and Joint Task Force Central commander, the surrenderees were remnants of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under the Karialan and Bungos Factions.

Among the turned-over weapons to the Army’s 92IB members were an M79 grenade launcher, two M14 rifles, an RPG launcher, and a sniper rifle.

“We are able to sustain the momentum as more LTG members are benefitting the fruits of peace by denouncing their affiliations. Your army will always welcome you once you decide to live peacefully,” Nafarrete said.

He then vowed that the government would provide necessary services, including financial and livelihood assistance for the surrenderers so "they could have a fresh start in embracing peaceful communities."