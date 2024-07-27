6 BIFF fighters yield, turn over arms

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Six former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) Karialan and Bungos Factions surrendered and turned over their weapons to the military in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete announced that the former BIFF members yielded to the 92nd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Salbu on Thursday. The surrendered firearms included an M79 Grenade Launcher, two M14 rifles, an RPG Launcher, and a Sniper Rifle.

“The government will provide you with services, including financial and livelihood assistance to help you start a new life,” Nafarrete stated. He emphasized the commitment to support former combatants in reintegrating into society and building peaceful lives.

In a separate operation, six high-powered firearms were surrendered by residents of Barangay Gaunan, M’lang, Cotabato, to Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, Commanding Officer of the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB). The surrendered firearms included one Garand rifle, one M14 rifle, one M79 rifle, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) Launcher, one 5.56 Bushmaster, and one M16A1 rifle, along with assorted magazines and ammunition.

The surrendered firearms were presented to M’lang Mayor Ruzzel Abonado and 602nd Infantry Brigade (602Bde) Commander Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran at the Covered Court of Barangay Gaunan. The weapons, magazines, and ammunition were then transported to the 90th IB headquarters for safekeeping.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete commended the 602nd Infantry Brigade and 92nd Infantry Battalion for their significant achievement in the campaign against loose firearms. He acknowledged the cooperation of local officials and the support of community members in this effort.

AFP-Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. William Gonzales attributed the success to the ongoing Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program of the 90th IB. Gonzales highlighted the program’s role in addressing the threat of remaining insurgent groups and eradicating loose firearms to ensure peace and stability in Cotabato.

The efforts of the military and local governments continue to contribute to the ongoing peace and security operations in the region, reflecting a collective commitment to reducing violence and promoting stability in Mindanao.