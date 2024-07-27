20K security personnel deployed for Kadayawan Festival

DAVAO CITY – The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) confirmed that it has prepared to deploy 20,485 security and safety personnel for the 39th Kadayawan Festival activities next month.

PSSO head Angel Sumagsaysay stated that they will have an average of 661 personnel deployed daily. "We have dedicated personnel per event, and that [the number of personnel to be deployed] also includes accommodations. We will deploy 4,104 security and safety personnel on August 18 for the Indak-Indak and Pamulak,” he added.

Additionally, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), as part of the security and safety cluster, will deploy several personnel for the event. CTTMO head Dionisio Abude mentioned that a total of 486 traffic personnel will be assigned across all activities, with 118 personnel specifically for the Pamulak and Indak-Indak on August 18.

"Since the route last year is the same for the Pamulak and Indak-Indak this year, we have the same preparations. Around 18 corners and intersections will be closed for the big events on August 18,” he added.

The Kadayawan Festival is an annual event in Davao City, held during the third week of August. It celebrates life, nature, culture, and harvest. Formerly known as Apo Duwaling Festival, it features the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, a street dancing competition showcasing the diverse indigenous cultures of Mindanao with vibrant costumes.