136 cities, municipalities now under price freeze — DTI

Aside from the National Capital Region, 136 cities and municipalities in the country are now under a price freeze, the Department of Trade and Industry on Saturday said.

During her radio program, Trade Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles maintained that there’s an automatic price freeze during declarations of State of Calamity, just like what happened on Wednesday when flood waters inundated Metro Manila due to the combined and incessant rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon.

“Price freeze means prices of basic necessities are nailed and should not move. Based on our data, there are already 103 municipalities and 33 cities out of almost 1,7000 that have imposed a price freeze. Added to that is the voluntary price freeze for manufacturers that is still in effect,” Nograles said.

The price freeze on those areas will last 60 days, Nograles added.

In a separate statement, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the imposition of the measure

seeks to protect consumers from price gouging and ensure access to essential goods at reasonable prices during this crisis.

“The DTI is fully committed to safeguarding the welfare of our citizens, especially during times of crisis. We have immediately mobilized the price monitoring team to enforce the price freeze and ensure that businesses comply with the law,” said Pascual.

“We strongly warn traders and retailers that prices of basic necessities must remain frozen at their prevailing levels prior to the declaration of the state of calamity. Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers facing supply chain disruptions are encouraged to reach out to the DTI for assistance,” he added.

On 26 July, DTI Undersecretary Ed Sunico led the Fair-Trade Enforcement Bureau in conducting the initial price monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities in Makati and Parañaque.

Of the three grocery stores inspected, two complied with the mandatory price freeze, while one was found selling commodities above the mandated price list.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of price gouging or other violations, as this will help ensure that these unscrupulous businesses are held accountable,” Undersecretary Sunico said.

“The DTI will continue to actively investigate and apprehended any businesses found to be taking advantage of consumers during this crisis,” he added.

Section 6 of Republic Act No. 7581, known as the Price Act, mandates a 60-day price freeze on necessities in areas placed under a state of calamity. This measure ensures that basic necessities remain available at reasonable prices and prevents opportunistic retailers from exploiting the situation through overpricing.

Violators found selling goods above the listed prevailing prices may face administrative charges with severe penalties, including administrative fine of up to P1 million and/or imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years.