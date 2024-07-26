Wanted female passenger netted

Authorities reported that a 46-year-old woman was arrested recently at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 Departure Area as she was about to board a flight to Singapore.

The woman was intercepted by immigration officials who discovered an outstanding warrant for her arrest on a check-bouncing charge issued by a Parañaque City court, according to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the passenger was intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration’s Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU), which immediately coordinated with NAIA Police Station 1 (NAIA PS 1).

Based on the information provided by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), the departing female passenger is wanted by Parañaque City Metropolitan Trial Court (METC) Branch 91 for violating BP 22, also called the “Bouncing Checks Law,” and for failing to appear at a court hearing.

The passenger was detained by airport police and informed of her rights.

Police officials commended the cooperation between the aviation security group and immigration authorities in the arrest.

The woman is currently in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Meanwhile, PNP Aviation Security Group Director PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahano commended NAIA Police Station 1 and the Bureau of Immigration.

Abrahano assured the public that the PNP-AVSEGROUP, in cooperation with the Bureau of Immigration and other government agencies at the airport, will continue to be at the forefront of upholding the law in all airports nationwide, will be ready to respond in times of adversity, and will prevent any passengers from evading the full force of the law.