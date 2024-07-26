UST presents internationalization efforts at CHED’s education booth in Perth

In a bid to spotlight its commitment to global engagement, the University of Santo Tomas showcased its internationalization initiatives in a recent education booth organized by the Commission on Higher Education during the Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) 2024 in Perth, Australia.

UST featured a poster presentation and information materials highlighting the University’s diverse academic programs, research collaborations and academic and cultural exchanges with institutions worldwide. As the curtains closed on the education booth, UST reaffirmed its commitment to cultivating a vibrant, inclusive learning environment that transcends borders and prepares students to thrive in an interconnected world.

The last leg of the conference participation were in parallel campus tours of the five universities in Perth that hosted the APAIE 2024. UST accepted the invitation of its co-ICUSTA member, Notre Dame University, for a campus visit and a private meeting hosted by NDU vice chancellor Francis Campbell. The meeting provided an invaluable opportunity for UST to connect with colleagues from its Catholic university network.

Engaging in fruitful discussions and sharing best practices, representatives from various institutions explored avenues for further collaboration in research, education and community outreach initiatives guided by shared values and principles.