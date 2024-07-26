Two taxi robbers nabbed; cab recovered

Two cab robbers, who pretended to be passengers, were nabbed by Quezon City Police District - District Anti-Carnapping Unit (QCPD-DACU) operatives in Taguig City on Thursday.

P/Lt.Col. Hector Ortencio, DACU chief, identified the suspects as Rolando Lozano, 48, and Isagani Agudo, 42, both residents of Binondo, Manila. Ortencio said that at 2:00 am, 25 July, the suspects flagged down a taxi at Lawton in Manila for a trip to Quiapo by posing as passengers and directed the driver to take them to Teachers Village in Quezon City.

Upon reaching Mapagkawanggawa St., Brgy. Teachers Village East, one suspect threatened the driver with a knife while the other took control of the taxi. The suspects then sped off in the stolen vehicle.

At 4:30 am of the same date, the victim reported the incident to DACU. Acting on the report, DACU personnel, together with the victim, conducted a follow-up operation.

While scouring the area of Quezon City, the team received information that the taxi was spotted in Taguig City. Immediately, the team proceeded to the area. While traversing Chino Roces Ave. Extension, Taguig City, the driver identified his stolen taxi and the suspects on board which resulted in the arrest of the suspects at 6:30 am.

The vehicle a white taxi Toyota Vios, a knife, and assorted tools were recovered from the suspects. The vehicle is temporarily impounded at the DACU office for investigation and proper disposition.

The suspects will be charged with R.A. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan commended the DACU operatives.

"The prompt response and coordinated efforts of our officers showcase our commitment to public safety and the effective enforcement of the law. The recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the suspects within such a short time frame demonstrates the dedication and efficiency of our team," Maranan said.