FILIPINAS BY HEART - Esteban, Saso ready to make country proud

As the Paris Olympics approach, two exceptional athletes — Maxine Esteban of fencing and Yuka Saso of golf — prepare to represent nations other than the Philippines.

Yet their hearts remain firmly rooted in their Filipino heritage as their journeys reflect the unique blend of cultures and the enduring spirit of Filipino pride, even as they don different national colors on the global stage.

Esteban, an eight-time national champion in women's foil, has embraced a dual legacy. After being dropped from the national team, she found a new path through the support of Ivory Coast.

While her exclusion from the national squad last year was an unexpected turn, she hasn’t diminished her love and pride in her Filipino roots.

"I realized that I have a unique role to play. Since I received so much support from two nations, I realized that going to the Olympics, I will be inspiring the youth from two countries," Esteban said as words resonate with the profound connection she feels to both nations, showcasing her commitment to bridge cultures through her athletic endeavors.

Esteban collected enough ranking points to emerge as the top African fencer that gave her a slot in Paris. Despite the challenges she went through, she remains steadfast as she hopes to represent both the Filipinos and the Ivorians.

"I’m very proud because I think coming to the Olympics, I will be representing both countries: The Philippines and Ivory Coast. As you know, you can never really take away the Filipino in me. I will forever be a Filipino," said Esteban, who will compete on 30 July at the Grand Palais.

"I’m very thankful that Filipinos are still supporting me. I hope they continue supporting not only me, but the rest of the national delegation going to the Olympics."

Esteban's potential match against fellow Filipino fencer Sam Catantan is highly anticipated given their history together as teammates in the national fencing team.

But Esteban is not focusing on what would be an emotional battle between two of the best Filipina fencers.

"Everyone who qualified for the Olympics, they’re really good fencers. So just like Sam, she would be a worthy fencer to fence against and it would be an honor to fence against her," Esteban said.

“Hopefully, we won’t meet in the early stages. Maybe we should face each other in the finals (instead)."

Saso, on the other hand, has made waves in the golfing world, now representing Japan.

Born to a Japanese father and a Filipina mother in Bulacan, Saso's connection to the Philippines is deep-rooted.

"The Philippines will always be my home. I learned to play golf there, and it’s where I developed my love for the game," said Saso, who won a gold medal for the country in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

Saso's transition to representing Japan has not altered her emotional ties to her Filipino supporters.

After all, she won her first US Women's Open title in 2021 and competed in the Tokyo Olympics carrying the Philippine flag before opting to represent Japan in 2022.

"Wearing a different flag doesn’t change my heart. I play for Japan now, but I also play for everyone who has supported me in the Philippines," Saso said.

As she looks to improve from her tied ninth finish in Tokyo three years ago, Saso likes her chances this year, especially coming off another title win in the US Women’s Open last June.

“This year’s been pretty good, every tournament I’ve made fewer mistakes compared to last year,” Saso said.

“I’ve been consistent with my shots and I think a bit of luck in a few rounds helped.”

As she goes to face the likes of world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand at the Le Golf National on 7 August, the 23-year-old shotmaker said she wants to be focused on her game and learn from the mistakes she had in previous tournaments.

"Every tournament is a new challenge," said Saso, who qualified after ranking in 10th place in the International Golf Federation Olympic rankings.

“I’m constantly working on my swing, my putting, and my mental game. Golf is as much about mental strength as it is about physical skill, and I want to be prepared for anything."

In the broader context of the Olympics, their journeys highlight the importance of cultural diversity and the role of sports in bridging nations.

Esteban's dual representation and Saso's heartfelt connection to the Philippines serve as powerful reminders of the unifying power of sports.

Their stories inspire not only their fellow Filipinos but also the global community, showcasing how athletes can be ambassadors of goodwill and unity.

The Paris Olympics will undoubtedly be a significant chapter in their careers.