Teachers’ career expansion system IRR okayed

Thousands of public school teachers are set to benefit from the newly signed Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Expanded Career Progression System.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman led the ceremonial signing of the IRR at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan of the Department of Education central office in Pasig City on Friday morning.

Angara emphasized the importance of the initiative for teachers’ professional development and career advancement.

Executive Order 174, which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has endorsed, aims to address long-standing concerns about the slow promotion process for public school teachers.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Marcos Jr. stressed that no public school teacher should retire as Teacher I, highlighting the need for a more dynamic career progression system.

Under the new IRR, the Classroom Teaching Career Line will now include additional teaching positions: Teacher IV (SG 14), Teacher V (SG 15), Teacher VI (SG 16), Teacher VII (SG 17), and Master Teacher V (SG 22). For those pursuing administrative roles, the career path will feature streamlined positions: School Principal I, School Principal II, School Principal III, and School Principal IV.