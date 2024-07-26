Taxi carnappers fall

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) apprehended two men who posed as passengers to steal a taxi in Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Rolando Lozano and Isagani Agudo.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspects flagged down a taxi in Manila early Thursday and directed the driver to Quezon City.

According to QCPD’s District Anti-Carnapping Unit, one of the suspects threatened the driver with a knife while the other took control of the vehicle once they arrived in Quezon City.

The stolen taxi was later spotted in Taguig City, where the suspects were arrested. Police recovered the vehicle, a knife and other tools.

The suspects will be charged with violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan praised his officers for the swift arrest.

“The prompt response and coordinated efforts of our officers showcase our commitment to public safety and the effective enforcement of the law. The recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the suspects within such a short time frame demonstrates the dedication and efficiency of our team,” Maranan said.