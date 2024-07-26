Tallest residential dev’t to rise in QC

Property developer Shang Properties is set to build the country’s tallest residential development in Quezon City.

Its newest venture and first residential project in the city, Shang Summit, is also the company’s largest project in terms of total sales.

Located in the quiet enclave of South Triangle, Quezon City, Shang Summit offers a rare balance of privacy and convenience. The East Tower, the first of the two, features 1,020 beautifully-appointed residences with panoramic city views. The project boasts over 250 meters in height. The dual towers are designed by renowned architectural firm P&T Group and interior design leader FM Architettura.

Shang Summit offers a comprehensive range of luxury amenities, including a tropical swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, wellness facilities, co-working lounges and extensive play areas for children. The Summit Lounge and Summit Gallery provide spaces for residents to relax and entertain while The Alcove offers quiet spaces for work or study.

Unit turnover for the two towers is expected to be in 2030 or 2031.