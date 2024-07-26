Super healthy food

Top 11 best recommendations

1. Drink water — It is the best for hydration and contains zero calories. Consume eight to ten glasses of tepid, clean water daily. Best time to take water is upon waking up in the morning, one hour before bedtime, one hour before a meal, one glass of water every two hours during the day. If you workout, take one full glass before and after exercise.

2. Drink juices — From fruits and vegetables in their natural, unprocessed state like coconut water, carrot/leafy greens/cucumber/sugar beets, green apples.

3. Dark, leafy and green veggies — Consider the following: romaine lettuce, arugula, kale, broccoli, spinach, peppers, sprouts of all kinds.

4. Bean, legumes and peas — This is a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. Eat beans once or twice a week.

5. Whole grains — Despite the anti-grain campaign, whole grains are a good source of complex carbohydrates. Try from a list of organic rice, whole wheat flour, rye, barley, oatmeal, quinoa, amaranth, adlai (the super heirloom grain) or any multi-grain variety. The best kind of rice is unpolished red or brown rice.