Super healthy food

Everyone knows that a healthy diet consists of a balance of vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins. Faced with a myriad choices, people still look for some guidance on what exactly to eat and drink. Here are some healthy picks to include in your diet plan.
Top 11 best recommendations
1. Drink water — It is the best for hydration and contains zero calories. Consume eight to ten glasses of tepid, clean water daily. Best time to take water is upon waking up in the morning, one hour before bedtime, one hour before a meal, one glass of water every two hours during the day. If you workout, take one full glass before and after exercise.
2. Drink juices — From fruits and vegetables in their natural, unprocessed state like coconut water, carrot/leafy greens/cucumber/sugar beets, green apples.
3. Dark, leafy and green veggies — Consider the following: romaine lettuce, arugula, kale, broccoli, spinach, peppers, sprouts of all kinds.
4. Bean, legumes and peas — This is a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. Eat beans once or twice a week.
5. Whole grains — Despite the anti-grain campaign, whole grains are a good source of complex carbohydrates. Try from a list of organic rice, whole wheat flour, rye, barley, oatmeal, quinoa, amaranth, adlai (the super heirloom grain) or any multi-grain variety. The best kind of rice is unpolished red or brown rice.
6. Berries — All kinds of berries are antioxidant-rice. Consider: Acai berries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries, etc.
7. Yellow-green veggies — Follow the color theme of yellow, yellow green and orange like sweet potatoes, papayas and squash These are highest in beta carotene.
8. Nuts of all kinds — Almonds, walnuts, macadamia, cashew, pili and more.
9. Seeds of all kinds — Such as flaxseed, chia, pumpkin, sesame and sunflower. Chia is so versatile, you can mix them in soups, juices and smoothies. High in omega 3 and fiber.
10. Avocados — Rich in omega 3, avocado can be used in smoothies, as a vegan butter or eaten alone with a drizzle of wild honey.
11. Fish — Fresh from the sea, fish is low fat, calcium and protein-rich. Good source of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc and iodine.
Beauty regimen
For oily skin: Baking powder - two teaspoons
Egg white - one piece
In a bowl, mix the ingredients.
Apply directly on a clean face.
Leave on for five minutes.
Rinse.
For Dry Skin :Mix 1/2 tsp. virgin coconut oil
Add one stem of peeled and mashed aloe vera
Apply on a clean face. Leave on for 10 minutes.
Healthy drink
Mix one small singkamas and four stems of romaine lettuce in a blender or juicer.
Drink up.
Affirmation: “I am the original me.”
Love and Light.