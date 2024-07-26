Sparkling at 10

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel, marks its 10th anniversary with a month-long celebration that delivers the brand’s renowned world-class hospitality standard.

“The past decade has been a most extraordinary journey for us, and we are immensely grateful to our supportive stakeholders — our hardworking team, reliable public and private partners and our esteemed patrons — for being with us through the years. It is humbling to have grown with Pasig City and its Ortigas Central Business District community, and we remain committed to our mission to reimagining experiences that captivate every individual,” resident manager Olivier Foucke said.

The hotel is situated at the heart of Ortigas. It broke ground on 10 December 2010. Soaring over 500 feet with 45 stories, it was granted by the Department of Tourism a five-star accreditation upon opening.

With its architectural design conceptualized by MOHRI, Architect & Associates, Inc. of Tokyo, Japan, and its interiors designed by Canada’s GLYPH Studio, the property became an iconic destination for travelers.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila steadily grew its upscale patronage, most especially for dining. Its contemporary Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin received multiple local and international accolades for its traditional and authentic cuisine.

The hotel reaped success with the country’s tourism peak of 2019, and with the rest of the hospitality industry, faced uncertainty through the Covid-19 pandemic. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is keen to move forward to greater heights by creating wonderful occasions for its guests to explore, discover and experience.

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, the hotel offers exciting promotions in all its restaurants and bars.