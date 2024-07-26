SM’s NU on big streak

The National University plans to open 20 campuses throughout the Philippines by 2028 as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

This expansion demonstrates NU’s dedication to giving young Filipinos around the country access to high-quality, reasonably priced education.

With the establishment of the NU-SM collaboration in 2008, NU has redoubled its efforts to democratize education.

It began with campuses in Metro Manila and has since expanded to important provinces like Laguna, Batangas and, most recently, Bacolod.

NU placed its campuses in close proximity to residential and commercial areas on purpose.

This close proximity guarantees student convenience and promotes an educational climate that is community-focused.

The Dynamic Filipinism ideology, which emphasizes modern and cutting-edge teaching techniques that equip students for success in a variety of professions, is the foundation of NU’s growth.

Renato Ermita, president and CEO of NU, emphasizes the value of the university’s programs in fields of engineering, accounting, computer technology, tourism, nursing and other health sciences, which are specifically designed to satisfy industry and regional needs.

Ermita claims NU offers programs that are both pertinent to their respective industry and fall within the university’s area of knowledge and experience.

By setting up campuses in important cities like Las Piñas, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Naga, NU makes a major contribution to the local economy and the growth of the community.

In addition to improving educational options, its growth draws in qualified instructors who are enthusiastic about developing talent in their home regions.

Campuses of NU are being opened in locations where the university can make a significant impact on the community.

“In Bacolod, we hope to provide quality, updated, innovative education to the young Bacolodnons — both in content and in instructional method that reflect the NU standard of quality education. This is an education that is sustainable. It continuously improves, and is never stagnant.”

NU maintains a supportive learning environment that fosters academic achievement and student success via ongoing investments in facilities, laboratories, faculty development, and athletics.

To date, there are 11 NU campuses — the main campus and the Nazareth School in Sampaloc, Manila, NU MOA in Pasay, NU Fairview in Quezon City, NU East Ortigas in Pasig, NU Laguna in Calamba, NU Lipa in Batangas, NU Dasmariñas in Cavite, NU Baliwag in Bulacan, and NU Clark in Pampanga and NU Bacolod.

NU Bacolod will open in August this year, while NU Las Piñas and Cebu campuses will open next year.

Campuses in Pangasinan, Isabela, Davao, Iloilo and Naga are set to open in the next three years.

When NU was having trouble recruiting students following the 1998 fire that destroyed the university’s main structure, SM purchased the majority of the institution in 2008.

Prior to the collaboration with SM, there were just 1,800 students enrolled at NU.

There are currently 55,000 students, but by 2027, the university hopes to have 100,000.