Share the gift of joy and fortune with mooncakes

Transform this year’s Mid-Autumn season into an unforgettable experience with exquisite mooncake delights, exclusively crafted by renowned celebrity chef, Jereme Leung.
Conrad Manila celebrates the meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival tradition with its thoughtfully curated mooncake collection, Moonlit Opulence, available exclusively at China Blue by Jereme Leung (CBJL), the luxury hotel’s award-winning Chinese restaurant. The collection is available from 15 July to 20 September.
The elegantly crafted limited-edition box consists of four distinct mooncakes and a special CBJL Chinese tea, which is 100-percent organic premium green tea with Jasmine flowers. The four savory flavors include Baked White Lotus Single Salted Egg Yolk, Baked Red Bean Single Salted Egg Yolk, Baked Mixed Nut Salted Caramel and Teoh Chew Single Salted Egg Yolk Taro.
Priced at P4,888, Conrad Manila’s mooncake delights, carefully packaged in a stylishly embellished royal blue box, will allow guests and patrons to celebrate the season with opulent flavors and sophistication.
Early bird and bulk order
Generous offers are up for grabs for early purchases and bulk orders. Guests may take advantage of the Early Bird special rate of P4,488 nett from July 15 to August 15. Meanwhile, orders with a minimum of 15 boxes are also entitled to an exclusive price of P3,950 nett from 15 July to 20 September.
For inquiries, call 8833-9999, 0917-6503591 or email Mel.Garrido@conradhotels.com.