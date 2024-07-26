San Pedro City solon provides needed aid

A lawmaker from San Pedro City, Laguna has immediately attended the needs of more than two barangays heavily affected by the floods brought by non-stop rain due to typhoon Carina since Tuesday.

Following the burial of her father Fiscal Rene Garcia on Wednesday, San Pedro City Representative Ann Matibag and her staff have showcased love to the people of Carmen Homes at Barangay San Antonio and Sitio Kangkungan South Fairways Homes at Barangay Landayan.

“That’s what my father really taught me since when I was a young public servant to be more accessible to the people as an elected government official especially during times like this,” Matibag said.

“My father told me that at any given situation, time or place, you have to serve your people 24/7,” she added.

They went to the Rosario Complex to provide 66 individuals coming from 16 displaced families from Sitio Kangkungan South Fairways Homes at barangay Landayan with foods, water, coffee and cash assistance coming from their own pocket while they treated their children with Jollibee meals.

Her husband -- Atty. Melvin Matibag -- also went to Carmen Homes in Barangay San Antonio to provide help to the typhoon and flood victims in the area, where he gave cash assistance coming from their own pocket per family.

Despite grieving after her father passed, Matibag stayed hands on to her congressional duties as she still attended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation’s Address (SoNA) last Monday at the House of the Representatives in Batasan, Quezon City.

“I still have to attend the SoNA despite our situation, but I know my father’s presence is always there at my side to guide me to do the right things,” said Matibag, who also wore the country’s national flower Sampaguita made dress designed by the talented Michael Leyva.

"Amid our family’s grief, I whole heartedly supported our beloved President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his third SoNA. It’s truly worth every second to hear about the administration’s successes as it continuously achieves momentous triumphs for the Filipino people,” she added.