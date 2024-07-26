Safety, health of 3.5-M Filipino kids sought after Carina onslaught

Non-profit organization Save the Children on Friday urged the national government to ensure the safety and health of 3.5 million Filipino children in Metro Manila who have been impacted by Super Typhoon Carina.

The organization warned of the heightened risks facing children in the aftermath of the super typhoon, including displacement, exposure to diseases, and interruptions to their education.

“Save the Children is particularly worried about the impact of typhoons on vulnerable children, such as those living in informal settlements, with disabilities, or from marginalized communities,” Save the Children Philippines (SCP) CEO, Atty. Alberto Muyot, said.

“These children are often disproportionately affected by disasters and require specialized support to recover and rebuild their lives," Muyot added.

The SCP assured that it is mobilizing resources for emergency relief, health care, and support for children's continued learning as the new school year starts on Monday, 29 July.

The group vowed to remain committed to work closely with the government, partners, and communities “to build a generation of hope and respond to the unique needs of children, every day and in times of crisis.”