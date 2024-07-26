Relax with Ogawa

Health-and-wellness equipment pioneer Ogawa marks 13 years of providing Filipinos with products that promote relaxation and overall well-being.

Touching lives, Ogawa represents a journey from a little stream to a powerful ocean with an attitude that stresses proactive health care and enhancement based on the idea of starting from a “river source” and emerging “mighty as the ocean.”

Offering 45 items in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, Ogawa is proudly a native Malaysian company.

Since the company’s inception in 1996, Ogawa has grown into a trusted brand with international reach, covering nine countries with 169 stores in 26 cities.

Ogawa entered the Philippine market in 2011 and quickly gained a positive reputation for its quality products.

Ogawa believes that everyone deserves to be in excellent health.

Hence, the mission to live and deliver wellness every day, everywhere.

Ogawa has developed a line of creative, dependable, superior, and reasonably priced wellness goods and services.

To celebrate the milestone year, Ogawa is running a special campaign in the Philippines.

This month, one can take advantage of a 30-percent discount, on top of the 13-percent existing discount, on the Ogawa Neo Rev.

Customers can get the best massages available in the world at home with Ogawa equipment’s 30 personalized massage programs, such as the brand’s proprietary Soft Knead, Stretching and Relaxation, and Deep Tissue Massage.