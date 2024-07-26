Phosphorus and kidney disease

Many of my patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) frequently ask me about the proper diet they should have to delay the worsening of their kidney problem. One element that CKD patients should watch out for is the mineral phosphorus.

Phosphorus is an essential mineral in the body. It makes up part of our bones and teeth -- and even our DNA. It helps the body function properly and uses energy from the food we eat. Phosphorus is naturally present in many foods, and a phosphorus deficiency is rare if you have a balanced diet with no need to take supplements.

The recommended nutrient intake of phosphorus for adult Filipinos is 700 mg per day; 1,250 mg for adolescents and teenagers, when bones are growing the most. The average daily consumption of adults is about 1,200 to 1,500 mg/day and the upper tolerable level is about 3,000 to 4,000 mg/day, but high phosphorus intakes rarely produce adverse effects in healthy people.