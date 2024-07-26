Phl tourism rakes in SoKor won

South Korea continues to be the leading country of origin for foreign immigrants to the Philippines for the first half of 2024.

The country brought in 824,798 tourists (or 25.99 percent of all visitors to the Philippines) in the first and second quarters, according to figures from the Department of Tourism in the Philippines.

To guarantee that Korean visitors to the Philippines have a good time, the embassy, along with the Philippine Department of Tourism Office in Korea, keeps up its collaboration with local stakeholders and tourism partners.

This entails prioritizing each traveler’s protection and safety, ease of access to tourist attractions, and general wellbeing.

Based on statistical monitoring report, tourism earnings from inbound visitors are currently pegged at P282.17 billion from 1 January to 30 June, or approximately 32.81 percent higher than the P212.47-billion revenue from the same period last year.

“This rise from last year’s figures not only showcases the growing appeal of the Philippines as a premier travel destination but also underscores the tangible benefits that tourism brings to our economy and our people,” said Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“The income generated through tourism directly translates to more opportunities and improved livelihoods for Filipinos, reinforcing the critical role this industry plays in our nation’s progress.”

As of 10 July, the nation had received 3,173,694 foreign visitors, of which 2,937,293 (92.55 percent) were foreigners and 236,401 (7.45 percent) were Filipinos living abroad.

After China with 199,939 (6.30 percent), Japan with 188,805 (5.95 percent), and Australia with 137,391 (4.33 percent), the US comes in second with 522,667 (16.47 percent).

The 6th through 10th source markets include Taiwan, Canada, the UK, and Singapore and Malaysia, two nearby countries in Southeast Asia.

“In the second half of the year, we anticipate these numbers to increase, not only the revenue generated but most importantly, the number of Filipinos employed in tourism-related industries,” Frasco said.

“Many projects aimed at improving the country’s connectivity and enhancing our visitors’ convenience are also in the pipeline to sustain the good work we have started.”

As the World Travel and Tourism Council’s 2024 Economic Impact Research predicts a “record-breaking” year for the Philippines’ travel and tourism industry in terms of economic contribution, employment and visitor spending, the country’s tourism chief is upbeat about building on the industry’s successes.

The tourism industry is predicted to contribute P5.4 trillion to the national economy this year, or over 25-percent growth annually, exceeding the record-breaking amount in 2019 by 7.1 percent, according to a significant worldwide private-sector body.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the tourist industry will employ over 9.5 million people, or 20 percent of the labor force in the country.

The WTTC predicts that tourist expenditure, both domestically and internationally, would surpass 2019 levels by 5.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, and break records this year, coming in at P715.6 billion and P3.7 trillion. Ephraim Vera CruzSouth Korea continues to be the leading country of origin for foreign immigrants to the Philippines for the first half of 2024.

The country brought in 824,798 tourists (or 25.99 percent of all visitors to the Philippines) in the first and second quarters, according to figures from the Department of Tourism in the Philippines.

To guarantee that Korean visitors to the Philippines have a good time, the embassy, along with the Philippine Department of Tourism Office in Korea, keeps up its collaboration with local stakeholders and tourism partners.

This entails prioritizing each traveler’s protection and safety, ease of access to tourist attractions, and general wellbeing.

Based on statistical monitoring report, tourism earnings from inbound visitors are currently pegged at P282.17 billion from 1 January to 30 June, or approximately 32.81 percent higher than the P212.47-billion revenue from the same period last year.

“This rise from last year’s figures not only showcases the growing appeal of the Philippines as a premier travel destination but also underscores the tangible benefits that tourism brings to our economy and our people,” said Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“The income generated through tourism directly translates to more opportunities and improved livelihoods for Filipinos, reinforcing the critical role this industry plays in our nation’s progress.”

As of 10 July, the nation had received 3,173,694 foreign visitors, of which 2,937,293 (92.55 percent) were foreigners and 236,401 (7.45 percent) were Filipinos living abroad.

After China with 199,939 (6.30 percent), Japan with 188,805 (5.95 percent), and Australia with 137,391 (4.33 percent), the US comes in second with 522,667 (16.47 percent).

The 6th through 10th source markets include Taiwan, Canada, the UK, and Singapore and Malaysia, two nearby countries in Southeast Asia.

“In the second half of the year, we anticipate these numbers to increase, not only the revenue generated but most importantly, the number of Filipinos employed in tourism-related industries,” Frasco said.

“Many projects aimed at improving the country’s connectivity and enhancing our visitors’ convenience are also in the pipeline to sustain the good work we have started.”

As the World Travel and Tourism Council’s 2024 Economic Impact Research predicts a “record-breaking” year for the Philippines’ travel and tourism industry in terms of economic contribution, employment and visitor spending, the country’s tourism chief is upbeat about building on the industry’s successes.

The tourism industry is predicted to contribute P5.4 trillion to the national economy this year, or over 25-percent growth annually, exceeding the record-breaking amount in 2019 by 7.1 percent, according to a significant worldwide private-sector body.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the tourist industry will employ over 9.5 million people, or 20 percent of the labor force in the country.

The WTTC predicts that tourist expenditure, both domestically and internationally, would surpass 2019 levels by 5.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, and break records this year, coming in at P715.6 billion and P3.7 trillion. Ephraim Vera Cruz