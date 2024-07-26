PCG races to save fuel from sunken tanker

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is feverishly working to prevent a potential environmental disaster, racing against time to siphon 1.4-million liters of industrial fuel oil from the ill-fated motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova.

Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, reported that although the vessel sank after encountering rough seas near Nasugbu, Batangas, its cargo of oil remained intact and no spill had been detected so far.

“According to the crew members, they sealed and secured the tank hatches before abandoning the ship,” he said.

In the worst-case scenario, Balilo said the oil spill could impact the waters around Parañaque City, Manila, Navotas City, Bulacan and Pampanga.

“We are mobilizing our resources, consulting with experts, and working with local government units and other stakeholders to prevent an environmental disaster,” he added.

Balilo said the 16 rescued crew members have been reunited with their families, while the remains of the one that died has been handed over to his family.”

As this developed, the PCG insisted on Friday that no public warning signal had been raised when the Terra Nova sailed on Wednesday evening, just hours after super typhoon “Carina” struck the National Capital Region.

“Based on the accounts of the crew members, which is still subject to verification, they secured a permit to sail from the authorities because there was no public storm signal hoisted in the particular area at the time,” Balilo told reporters on Friday in a media briefing.

“The problem is that even if they were allowed to sail, the captain remained the master of the vessel. It was up to him whether they would sail or not,” he said.

He said that when the vessel reached the Nasugbu area, it encountered rough seas, prompting the captain to order a return to its port of origin.

“The crew members said the vessel suffered engine failure and was towed by another vessel. The line broke and the Terra Nova lost control and submerged,” Balilo said.

He said the PCG was racing against time to siphon the 1.4-million liters of industrial fuel oil from the tanks of the cargo ship.

“Our marine environmental protection unit told us the siphoning of the fuel oil would only take seven days, as the vessel is in only 34 meters of water. Divers will be deployed on Saturday to see if the vessel is upside down,” he added.