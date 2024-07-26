PCG insists sunken tanker’s sailing legal

The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday insisted that no public signal warning was hoisted when the ill-fated motor tanker (MT) Terranova sailed on Wednesday evening, or just hours after Super Typhoon ‘Carina’ battered the neighboring cities in the National Capital Region.

“Based on the accounts of the crewmembers of the vessel, which is still subject to verification, they have secured a permit to sail from authorities because there was no public storm signal hoisted in the particular area during that time. The problem is, even if they were allowed, the captain of the ship remains the master of the vessel. It’s up to him whether they will sail or not,” Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, spokesperson of the PCG told reporters on Friday in a media briefing.

Balilo disclosed that when the vessel was already in Nasugbu, Batangas area, it encountered rough sea conditions, which made the captain order the return of the vessel to its port of origin.

“The crew members said the vessel allegedly suffered from engine failure and was towed by another vessel. The line broke and the vessel lost control and submerged,” Balilo added.

Balilo said they are running against time to siphon the 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil that are in the tanks of MT Terra Nova.

“Our Marine Environmental Protection told us that the siphoning of the fuel oil could only take seven days, as the vessel was only 34 meters deep. Divers will be deployed on Saturday to know whether the vessel is in upside-down position or not,” Balilo added.

No oil spill yet

Balilo further shared that Coast Guard personnel continue to lay oil dispersants and collect emulsified oil from the vessel’s engine, clarifying that there is no oil spill yet as the 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel are still intact.

Also on Friday, personnel of the PCG from BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) investigated the site 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan, and discovered oil sheen, oil slick, or emulsified oil.

“As per the account of crewmembers, they have sealed and secured the hatch of the tanks before they declare abandon ship,” he said.

However, the PCG spokesperson said in a worst-case scenario, the oil spill trajectory would affect the vicinity waters of Parañaque, Manila, Navotas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

“We are utilizing our manpower, mobilizing our resources, consulting with experts, and collaborating with LGUs and other stakeholders to avoid a marine environment catastrophe,” he furthered.

Moreover, Balilo said the 16 rescued crew have been turned over to their families, while the cadaver has been received by the bereaved family for proper disposition.