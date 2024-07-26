Paris Gears Up for Groundbreaking Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are set to make history with an unprecedented opening ceremony along the River Seine on Friday. In a bold departure from tradition, up to 7,500 athletes will parade down a six-kilometer stretch of the river in 85 boats. Despite forecasted rain and disruptions from recent rail system attacks, organizers remain optimistic about the event's success. "It's going to be a beautiful moment, it's going to be a great party," said chief Games organizer Tony Estanguet, who also noted potential adjustments due to the weather.

Security measures are heightened as France faces the largest deployment of police and military forces in recent memory. With over 45,000 officers and additional private security personnel, the city is on high alert for potential threats. The ceremony, which will be attended by 300,000 spectators, promises a grand display with floating stages, elaborate performances, and iconic Parisian landmarks setting the scene. Despite some logistical hiccups and long queues, the atmosphere remains celebratory, reflecting the city's readiness to welcome the world to the #Paris2024 Games.

(Credits: Adam Plowright, Agence France-Presse)