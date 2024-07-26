Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony: What to Watch For

As the Paris 2024 Olympics begin, the city is set to dazzle with a groundbreaking opening ceremony along the River Seine. This afternoon’s spectacle will feature 10,500 athletes parading in boats along a six-kilometer route, marking the first time an Olympic Opening Ceremony takes place outside a stadium. The event, lasting around four hours, will highlight iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower. Despite the scale of the celebration, extensive security measures and backup plans are in place to ensure a smooth operation.

The ceremony promises an array of surprises, including live broadcasts from cameras on each boat, offering intimate views of the athletes. With 3,000 artists and 400 dancers set to perform, rumors suggest high-profile performers like Aya Nakamura and Céline Dion may make an appearance, adding to the event's star-studded allure. The Olympic torch, which has journeyed across France in a record-setting boat, will be used to ignite the cauldron, with the final torchbearer’s identity remaining a closely guarded secret.

(Credits: Javier Carro, Inside the Games)