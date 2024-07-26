Pampanga agri suffers devastation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The provincial government here through its Provincial Agricultural Office (PAO) on Friday reported that typhoon “Carina” caused more than P47 million in damage to Pampanga province’s agriculture sector.

Rice crops suffered the heaviest losses, totaling P26.8 million followed by high-value crops at P4.7 million and fisheries at P21.4 million, according to the PAO.

Lubao town reported the most rice damage at P18.6 million followed by Apalit at P6.9 million and San Fernando City at P1.2 million.