Painting future architecture by interior design talents

Nippon Paint vows to support the next generation of interior design and architecture talents in the Philippines by opening them to globally competitive scenes.

During a launch at New World Makati, Chen Lee Siong, general manager of Nippon Paint (Coatings) Philippines, shared that the company’s vision to create a big initiative to guide young designers to impact the world.

Heading its 16th year, the Japanese paint manufacturing company launched anew the Asia Young Designer Awards to bolster the promising young architectural talents in the country.

Earlier this month Ann Anjelo Tadeja, an architecture student from the University of Northern Philippines, and Maureen Abegail Mendoza, an interior design student from the University of San Carlos, represented the country in the AYDA Awards International in Chennai, India. They competed against top architecture and interior design students from various universities across the globe.

Inspired by his agricultural family background, Tadeja’s “BILAG: From Scattered to Gathered Space for Sunbathed Grains” showcases the transformative development of spaces for a more efficient food safety program.

Citing her experience from the wrath of Typhoon Odette in 2021, Mendoza’s “KITA-KITA” aims to maximize the conventional evacuation centers incorporating it with innovations such as gardening and solar energy systems.

“It is our major plate in Design, so ginawa siyang (it was made) a requirement,” Tadeja said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE when asked about how “BILAG” started.

In a Facebook post, Mendoza added that her experience with a month-long lack of electricity, water shortage and food inspired her to create a fully sustainable center.

The company also proudly announced that it will launch Creative Color Awards, a program that aims at the innovative use of colors in residential and public spaces, highlighting its importance in architectural projects.