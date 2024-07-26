NO KICKING, PLEASE: Pacquiao’s Japanese foe warned of hefty fine

TOKYO, Japan — A $5 million, or roughly P292 million, penalty awaits Japanese kickboxing champion Rukiya Suzuki in the event he runs wild in his three-round exhibition with Manny Pacquiao this Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena.

Noboyuki Sakakibara, who heads Japanese mix-martial arts promotional company RIZIN, revealed that the six-foot Anpo cannot even feign a kick as a tactic to catch the Filipino off-guard.

“Any violation will be punishable for $5 million,” Sakakibara said.

Boxing rules will be in effect in the Pacquiao-Anpo showdown.

As he gets ready to meet the tallest opponent ever, Pacquiao feels his skillset and high boxing IQ will prevail in the end.

“I have been in boxing 80 percent of my life. Boxing is a science. I study hard. In terms of boxing, I am like a professor. Boxing is not just physical. But 60 percent of boxing is right here,” Pacquiao said, pointing to his head.

But Anpo believes he has enough boxing knowledge to thwart Pacquiao’s bid to embarrass him in front of his countrymen.

“I already have some foundation. I already have the basics of boxing,” he said.

A replacement for Chihiro Suzuki, Anpo was called in late June to sub for the injured original pick.

“One month (of training is all I need) to win this match,” he added.

But he has to pull it off legally because of dire consequences.

If Anpo applies techniques that are too rugged for boxing, according to the RIZIN big boss, he has to pay a heavy price.

And if he cannot come up with such an astronomical amount, Sakakibara said that there will be just one way to compensate for his utter disregard for rules and sheer foolishness.

“If not, he will have no choice but to pay with his body.”