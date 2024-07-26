No delay in school opening

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the opening of classes on Monday will proceed “as much as possible” after the onslaught of typhoon “Carina,” depending on the condition of the schools.

In a media interview, Marcos emphasized the importance of ensuring that educational activities would continue despite the challenges caused by the recent typhoon and the southwest monsoon.

“As much as possible, as long as the school buildings are in a condition to take classes, they will do it,” Marcos said. Classes are set to open on 29 July.

“There are still some areas with water, and many have been left with mud and cannot be used. Some equipment have been damaged and need to be replaced,” the President noted.

He said the school administrators have the discretion to decide whether or not to proceed with the opening.

“It will be up to the schools to decide if they can manage or not. Some might be forced to conduct classes outside the school buildings just to have classes. We will see,” Marcos said.

90 schools won’t open

In a radio interview, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said more than 90 public schools will postpone the start of classes on 29 July due to the impact of typhoon “Carina.”

Among the cities postponing the opening of classes are Malabon and Valenzuela. Public schools in Malabon will open on 31 July, while those in Valenzuela will welcome students on 5 August.

“As a general rule, we really want to open on 29 July, but some cannot really make it,” Angara said in Filipino, as some schools in affected cities served as evacuation centers.