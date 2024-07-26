Net 25 Embracing Tech to spread Kapatiran’s message

Television has been an influential medium since its inception, and it continues to play a significant role in the modern age. Locally, Net 25 is a television network operated by the Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), which is affiliated with the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

Established in 1999, the network has grown to become a significant player in the local media landscape, known for its diverse programming that includes news, entertainment, and religious content.

History and Background

Net 25 began its operations on 23 April 2000, and quickly positioned itself as a family-friendly channel with a focus on educational and informative content.

The network is headquartered in Quezon City, Metro Manila, and has regional stations nationwide, ensuring wide coverage and accessibility for viewers nationwide.

Programming

The programming on Net 25 is varied, catering to a broad audience with a mix of genres. Some of the key components of its programming include:

News and Public Affairs: Net 25 provides comprehensive news coverage through its flagship news program "Mata ng Agila." The network is known for its in-depth reporting and analysis of national and international events.

Entertainment: The channel offers a range of entertainment shows, including dramas, variety shows, and reality programs. These shows are designed to appeal to various demographics, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Educational Content: True to its founding principles, Net 25 airs a variety of educational programs aimed at promoting learning and development among viewers of all ages. These include documentaries, science shows, and educational children's programming.

Religious Programming: As a network affiliated with the Iglesia ni Cristo, Net 25 dedicates a portion of its schedule to religious programming. This includes broadcasts of INC worship services, religious discussions, and other faith-based content.

Technological Advancements

Net 25 has embraced technological advancements to enhance its broadcasting capabilities. The network has made significant investments in state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment and facilities. This commitment to technology ensures high-quality transmission and production values, allowing Net 25 to compete with other major networks in the region.

Digital transition

In line with global trends, Net 25 has transitioned to digital broadcasting. It not only improves the viewing experience with better picture and sound quality but also allows for more interactive and innovative content delivery.

The network’s digital presence is further enhanced by its active engagement on social media platforms and streaming services, making its content accessible to a global audience.

Community and Outreach

Net 25 is also known for its community outreach programs and public service initiatives. The network regularly engages in activities that support education, health, and disaster relief efforts, reflecting the values of the Iglesia ni Cristo in serving and uplifting communities.

Net 25 stands as a testament to the growth and influence of the Iglesia ni Cristo in the media industry.

Through its diverse and high-quality programming, technological advancements, and commitment to public service, Net 25 continues to be a trusted source of information, entertainment, and inspiration for millions of viewers in the Philippines and beyond.