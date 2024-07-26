Nelle vows to be patient

Playing in a roster stacked with young talented players and grizzled veterans, NorthPort draftee Evan Nelle has no problem bidding his time to get his break in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Expected to play a secondary role behind newly acquired seasoned point guard Jio Jalalon, the De La Salle University product doesn’t mind whatever part he will play for head coach Bonnie Tan’s backcourt.

“I can’t say I’m super confident, but I know what I work for. I’m confident with my hard work. I think I can help my teammates in any way,” Nelle said.

The heady guard, who led the Green Archers to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines throne last year in his final season, recently sealed his contract as a Batang Pier following his second-round pick (14th overall) in the PBA Season 49 Rookie Draft.

The 26-year-old playmaker inked a two-year deal last Friday.

Nelle surprisingly dropped into the second-round selection following the Batang Pier’s selection of Dave Ildefonso as the fifth overall pick.

“Honestly, I don’t mind it if it’s the first round, second round or third round as long as there’s one team who trusts me that’s the only thing I look at,” Nelle said after his name was called during the Draft proceedings.

“I think NorthPort — they got me because they might need me.”

Known for his court vision, playmaking skills and clutch play, Nelle will bring extra energy and offensive punch to NorthPort when it begins its Governors’ Cup campaign next month.

Traits which convinced Tan to snatch Nelle, whom he battled against back in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) while coaching Letran.

“Very ironic because in my last game in the NCAA he made me cry and he made me cry again because he drafted me,” said Nelle, who also won an NCAA championship with San Beda University in 2018.

“It’s a big honor. Thank you for your trust, coach Bonnie and the coaching staff. I hope I could repay them.”

NorthPort also tabbed Agem Miranda (No. 29), John Uduba (No.39), Germy Mahinay (No. 46) and Robbi Darang (No. 48) in the draft.

Hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs in the same conference last year, the Batang Pier signed American journeyman Taylor Johns, who last saw action in the 2024 Indonesia Basketball League, as reinforcement and made a couple of significant roster shakeups.

Jalalon and Abu Tratter joined the Batang Pier in exchange for Zav Lucero. The club also sent Ben Adamos to Barangay Ginebra for Sidney Onwubere before shipping Brent Paraiso to Terrafirma for a future second-round pick.

NorthPort is bunched in Group B of the season-opening conference with defending champion TNT, Meralco, Magnolia, Converge and Terrafirma.