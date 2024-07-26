NDRRMC: Nearly 300K families affected by floods

Nearly 300,000 families have been impacted by the combined effects of typhoon “Carina” and tropical depression “Butchoy” that was intensified by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 299,344 families were affected. Of these, 53,414 individuals are currently sheltering in 820 evacuation centers.

The death toll reported by the NDRRMC remains at 14.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police reported 21 fatalities, which are still pending validation.

Two injuries and one missing case were reported in Northern Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro region had the highest number of affected barangays, with 361 affecting 110,874 families or 552,971 people.

Affected road sections climbed to 234, of which 90 are impassable, while 21 bridges were affected, with six impassable.

Damage to houses was at P2.6 million primarily in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, BARMM, and the Cordillera Region.

Infrastructure damage rose to nearly P1.3 million, of which P710,000 was reported in Northern Mindanao.

A total of 29 municipalities were placed under a state of calamity, of which 23 were in Calabarzon, three in Mimaropa, two in Soccsksargen, and one in the Davao Region.

Affected families received P61 million worth of aid, the NDRRMC said.

Super typhoon “Carina” weakened to a typhoon on Wednesday evening and left the Philippine area of responsibility at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, weather bureau PAGASA reported at 8 a.m. on Friday that a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 980 km east of Mindanao has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.