Navy cadet falls to death

The Southern Police District (SPD) reported on Friday that a Navy cadet died after falling from the new Senate building under construction in Taguig City last Thursday.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Reno, a resident of Maguindanao del Sur, was staying at the Naval Intelligence and Security Force in Fort Bonifacio, according to the SPD.

Initial reports disclosed that witnesses saw Reno enter the construction site through a gate and run toward the third floor. Security guards were unable to locate him before hearing a loud thud about two hours later. Reno was found dead at the base of the building.

The Senate said it was saddened by the incident and has ordered an investigation into the matter.

“Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero has been apprised of the incident. He immediately ordered a thorough investigation of the incident and a review of the security protocols in the construction site,” Senate spokesperson Arnel Jose Banas said in a statement.

The Senate also pledged to tighten security at the construction site.

“We have instructed security to recheck and tighten control of all entrance and exit points as well as the façade barriers to prevent unauthorized entry and loitering. The Senate is taking this matter very seriously. We extend our full support to the on-going investigation to find out the actual circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” Banas said.