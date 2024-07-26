MR.DIY marks 600th store milestone with Super Anniversary Salebration

Leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY proudly announces the grand opening of its 600th store in the Philippines, located at Gaisano Grand City Central Bacolod.

This significant milestone comes as the company continues to expand its nationwide presence, offering variety, good quality and value for money for Filipino consumers.

To show gratitude for the unwavering support from its customers, MR.DIY is launching a "Super Anniversary Salebration” as a heartfelt thank you to the millions of loyal patrons who have made MR.DIY the go-to FAMILYhan for home and life improvement needs.

Customers can take part in the Salebration and enjoy up to 30% off on selected items with no minimum spend.

MR.DIY also gives customers the chance to win over a million pesos worth of amazing prizes when they meet P800 minimum spend on their MR.DIY purchases!

● One (1) winner of P600,000 cash

● Two (2) winners of an all-expense paid, 3 days, 2 nights trip for two to El Nido, Palawan

● Three (3) winners of Sony PS5 (disk version) and Apple iPad 256 GB

Along with achieving its 600th Store Milestone, MR.DIY also marked its 6th year in the Philippines — celebrating six fruitful years of providing variety, good quality and value for money for Filipino families.

"Reaching our 600th store in our 6th year in the Philippines is a testament to the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us," said Charles Salecina, Deputy Head of Marketing of MR.DIY Philippines.

"Our Super Anniversary Salebration is more than just a sale; it's our way of giving back and showing our appreciation to our customers for being part of our journey. We are committed to continuing our mission to become the go-to familyhan for big and small needs of Filipino families in all our 600 stores nationwide, and in more locations to come," Salecina added.

Shoppers can look forward to finding their big and small needs under one roof, from household essentials and DIY tools to toys and stationery, true to the brand’s tagine — “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, Meron DIYan!”

MR.DIY's Super Anniversary Salebration will run from 1 to 31 August 2024 in all MR.DIY stores nationwide.