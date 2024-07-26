More artificial reefs installed at Macajalar Bay

Cagayan de Oro City — City officials have installed more artificial reefs in a bid to protect a marine sanctuary in Macajalar Bay.

The City Agricultural Productivity Office said five new reefs were placed off the coast of Barangay Bogo this week to prevent soil erosion and create a fish breeding ground.

The bay, a deep body of water in the Bohol Sea, stretches along 12 municipalities in Misamis Oriental province, including Cagayan de Oro. A portion of the bay near the city is a protected marine sanctuary.

The artificial reefs are expected to boost fish populations and attract divers to the area.