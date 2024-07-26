Meralco struggles to restore power in flooded areas

Many customers in flooded areas are still without power due to the challenges faced by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) crews and linemen in reaching their places.

In a report on Friday afternoon, Meralco said affected customers are down to around 125,000 from 640,000 mostly in Metro Manila and Bulacan. The rest are in portions of Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas provinces.

Of the total number, more than 95,000 customers are in flooded areas.

“Again, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We are prioritizing safety at this time, but we assure our customers that our crews are working non-stop to restore services in the remaining affected areas as soon as possible,” said Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga.

Meanwhile, One Meralco Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Meralco, continued with its disaster relief efforts with the help of employee volunteers.

Thousands of relief packs have been turned over to affected families in Barangays Sto. Domingo and Tatalon in Quezon City, Barangay Sto. Domingo in Cainta, Rizal, and in Pasig City.